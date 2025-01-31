Elon Musk nominated for 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for his 'free speech' advocacy: European Parliament member

Follow us on Image Source : AP Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for his advocacy for 'free speech,' Branko Grims, the European Parliament member, said. He shared a screenshot of the email from the Norwegian Nobel Committee confirming the nomination. The email reads, "Your nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 has been successfully submitted."

In a post on X, Grims said that a proposal has been for the nomination of Musk's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, attributing it to Musk's consistent support for the "fundamental human right of freedom of speech and thus for peace."

Expressing gratitude to co-proposers and those involved in the nomination process, Grims said, "Sincere thanks to all the co-proposers and everyone who helped with this challenging project!"

Moreover, Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO and an important member of US President Donald Trump's inner circle has been making whirlwinds across the globe, particularly in Europe, through his social media posts and articles.