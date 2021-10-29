Friday, October 29, 2021
     
Believe it or not! SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk is now wealthier than Pakistan. Here are few interesting facts

Elon Musk can now buy 169 million troy ounces of gold and is worth 12.9% of U.S existing home sales. Here are some more interesting facts about the richest man on earth.

New Delhi Published on: October 29, 2021 18:33 IST
Image Source : AP

Earlier, Elon Musk-run electric car company Tesla on Monday hit the $1 trillion market cap for the first time. Tesla becomes the fifth US company to join the $1 trillion club, after Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet.

 

SpaceX's CEO, and the richest man on Earth, Elon Musk is now richer than Pakistan, a country whose population is over 220 million. Musk's net worth has seen a surge in the past few weeks and is now closing $300 billion. 

Here are a few interesting facts about the business magnate who contributes 1.44% of the GDP of the United States:

  1. Musk also founded online financial services company PayPal, which was later bought by eBay for $1.5 billion. 
  2. In 2002, Elon Musk founded SpaceX as he was strongly convinced that humanity's survival depended on its ability to become a multi-planetary species. 
  3. In 2008, SpaceX delivered its first satellite into space. 
  4. According to Bloomberg, Musk can now buy 169 million troy ounces of gold and is worth 12.9% of U.S existing home sales. 
  5. Musk has reduced the cost of reaching the International Space Station by 90%, bringing it down from $1 billion per mission to just $60 million, according to Inc.com

Its stock soared to a new record-high after it crossed $950 during the trading -- up more than 9 per cent. The rally came after the US-based rental car company Hertz on Monday said it has ordered 100,000 Tesla vehicles (worth at least $4.2 billion) by the end of 2022 as part of an ambitious plan to electrify its fleet. The move includes new EV charging infrastructure across the company's global operations.

