Believe it or not! SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk is now wealthier than Pakistan. Here are few interesting facts

Follow us on Image Source : AP Earlier, Elon Musk-run electric car company Tesla on Monday hit the $1 trillion market cap for the first time. Tesla becomes the fifth US company to join the $1 trillion club, after Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet.

SpaceX's CEO, and the richest man on Earth, Elon Musk is now richer than Pakistan, a country whose population is over 220 million. Musk's net worth has seen a surge in the past few weeks and is now closing $300 billion.

Here are a few interesting facts about the business magnate who contributes 1.44% of the GDP of the United States:

Musk also founded online financial services company PayPal, which was later bought by eBay for $1.5 billion. In 2002, Elon Musk founded SpaceX as he was strongly convinced that humanity's survival depended on its ability to become a multi-planetary species. In 2008, SpaceX delivered its first satellite into space. According to Bloomberg, Musk can now buy 169 million troy ounces of gold and is worth 12.9% of U.S existing home sales. Musk has reduced the cost of reaching the International Space Station by 90%, bringing it down from $1 billion per mission to just $60 million, according to Inc.com

Earlier, Elon Musk-run electric car company Tesla on Monday hit the $1 trillion market cap for the first time. Tesla becomes the fifth US company to join the $1 trillion club, after Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet.

Its stock soared to a new record-high after it crossed $950 during the trading -- up more than 9 per cent. The rally came after the US-based rental car company Hertz on Monday said it has ordered 100,000 Tesla vehicles (worth at least $4.2 billion) by the end of 2022 as part of an ambitious plan to electrify its fleet. The move includes new EV charging infrastructure across the company's global operations.

ALSO READ | Jeff Bezos shares old article predicting Amazon will fail, Elon Musk replies

Latest World News