Elon Musk breaks silence on woman influencer's paternity claim amid 13th child allegations

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has responded for the first time to allegations that he fathered a child with conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair. The billionaire's reaction—simply "Whoa"—came in response to a post on X (formerly Twitter) suggesting that St. Clair had been planning for years to have his child.

The 26-year-old influencer made the unexpected revelation on Friday, announcing on X that Musk is the father of her five-month-old baby. St. Clair stated that she had kept the information private for the safety of her child but felt compelled to speak out after learning that tabloids were set to expose the story.

“I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days, it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause,” she wrote.

Following Musk’s cryptic reaction, St. Clair publicly criticized him for engaging in online speculation rather than addressing her directly. She alleged that she and Musk had been attempting to communicate for several days without success.

“Elon, we have been trying to communicate for several days, and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?” she wrote in a now-deleted comment.

Her representative, Brian Glicklich, confirmed that she and Musk had been privately working on a co-parenting agreement. He emphasized that St. Clair was waiting for Musk to acknowledge his parental role and finalize their arrangement publicly.

Musk, 52, is already a father to 12 children from previous relationships. He shares five children with his first wife, Justine Wilson, three with musician Grimes, and twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. If St. Clair’s claims are accurate, Musk's total count of children will rise to 13.

While Musk has yet to provide a definitive statement on the paternity claim, the controversy continues to unfold as the public watches closely for further developments.