Wednesday, July 17, 2024
     
Eight Indians among nine rescued by INS Teg after oil tanker capsizes off Oman

The Comoros-flagged oil tanker with 16 crews including 13 Indians onboard capsized off Oman's major industrial port of Duqm on July 15.

Reported By : Vijai Laxmi Edited By : Shubham Bajpai
Muscat
Updated on: July 17, 2024 21:07 IST
Indian Navy rescues 8 Indian
Image Source : FILE Representative Image

In the latest development, the Indian Navy warship INS Teg on Wednesday rescued eight Indians who went missing after an oil tanker capsized off the coast of Oman on July 15. INS Teg also rescued a Sri Lankan national during its search and rescue missions. The oil vessel had a total of 16 crew members out of which 13 were Indian. 

The defence officials said that a rescue operation by the Indian Navy and Omani agencies is currently underway in the area. Earlier on July 15, the Indian Navy dispatched INS Teg along with maritime surveillance aircraft P-8I to participate in the rescue mission along with the Omani vessels and personnel.

