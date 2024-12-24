Tuesday, December 24, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Eiffel Tower fire: 1,200 tourists evacuated after blaze erupts at iconic landmark in Paris | VIDEO

Eiffel Tower fire: 1,200 tourists evacuated after blaze erupts at iconic landmark in Paris | VIDEO

Local reports indicate that the fire originated in the elevator shaft. Preliminary investigations suggest that an overheating device near an elevator cable might have triggered the flames.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Paris Published : Dec 24, 2024 18:53 IST, Updated : Dec 24, 2024 19:02 IST
Breaking News
Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

In a dramatic turn of events on Christmas Eve, the Eiffel Tower in Paris was evacuated after a fire broke out between its first and second floors, as per media reports. Around 1,200 visitors were safely evacuated from the monument as firefighters responded to the situation. Meanwhile, emergency services were promptly deployed to contain the blaze and ensure public safety. Notably, the Eiffel Tower is one of the most iconic landmarks in Paris and one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations for tourists. 

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

More details to be added. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement