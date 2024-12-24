Eiffel Tower fire: 1,200 tourists evacuated after blaze erupts at iconic landmark in Paris | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

In a dramatic turn of events on Christmas Eve, the Eiffel Tower in Paris was evacuated after a fire broke out between its first and second floors, as per media reports. Around 1,200 visitors were safely evacuated from the monument as firefighters responded to the situation. Meanwhile, emergency services were promptly deployed to contain the blaze and ensure public safety. Notably, the Eiffel Tower is one of the most iconic landmarks in Paris and one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations for tourists.

More details to be added.