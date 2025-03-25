Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hits New Zealand's Riverton coast, no Tsunami warning yet Earthquake in New Zealand: The quake was initially recorded at 7 magnitude which struck at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) off the southwest tip of the South Island, the USGS said.

Initially, the quake was recorded at 7 magnitude which struck at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) off the southwest tip of the South Island, the USGS said. Despite the intensity of the tremor, authorities have not issued any tsunami warnings for the region. Meanwhile, officials continue to monitor the situation for any potential aftershocks or further developments.