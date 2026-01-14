Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Tibet; second quake in two days Tibet was rattled by two earthquakes in quick succession, with a 4.3 magnitude tremor on Wednesday following a 3.8 magnitude shallow quake the previous night, as per the National Center for Seismology.

Lhasa:

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Tibet on Wednesday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 90km. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 14/01/2026 12:27:41 IST, Lat: 27.96 N, Long: 87.87 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Tibet."

Another tremor reported a day earlier

The fresh quake followed a 3.8 magnitude earthquake that hit late on Tuesday at a shallow depth of 10 km. Sharing the details online, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.8, On: 13/01/2026 23:50:11 IST, Lat: 30.49 N, Long: 81.25 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

Why shallow quakes are more dangerous

Shallow earthquakes are known to cause stronger ground shaking because seismic waves travel a shorter distance before reaching the surface. This results in higher chances of structural damage and greater risk to life compared to deeper quakes.

A region shaped by powerful tectonic forces

The Tibetan Plateau is one of the most geologically active zones in the world. Its vulnerability stems from the massive collision between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, a process that formed the towering Himalayan range. Continuous tectonic uplift in the region remains strong enough to influence the elevations of major peaks.

Scientific studies show a mix of strike-slip and normal faulting across the plateau. Northern Tibet largely experiences strike-slip activity, while the southern region is dominated by east-west extension on north-south aligned normal faults. Several such rift systems were first identified in the late 1970s and early 1980s through satellite imagery. Geologists believe these features began forming around 4 to 8 million years ago.

History of powerful quakes

Tibet has recorded some of the strongest earthquakes globally. The largest events, usually along strike-slip faults, measure close to magnitude 8. Normal faulting quakes are typically smaller, though the plateau witnessed five such events ranging from 5.9 to 7.1 magnitude in 2008.

