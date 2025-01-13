Earthquake of 5 magnitude jolts Tibet days after major tremors that killed over 100

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rescue workers search for survivors in the aftermath of an earthquake in Changsuo Township of Dingri in Xigaze on January 7. (Representative image)

An earthquake of 5 magnitude on the Richter scale rocked Tibet on Monday, days after the Himalayan region faced massive destruction from a quake on January 7, that killed over 100 people. The jolt on Monday shook the Dingri County in Xigaze of the Tibet Autonomous Region of China.



The earthquake shook the area around the holy town of Xigaze at 8:58 pm local time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC). The same area was hit by a 6.8-magnitude quake on January 7 in which 126 people were killed and 188 others injured. China has launched massive relief and rescue operations in the area.

Monday's quake struck at a depth of 10 km, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported, quoting CENC. After the January 7 quake, the area was hit by over 640 tremors.