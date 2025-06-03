Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude strikes near Rhodes in Greece, tremors felt across Turkey | Videos A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Greece's Rhodes island early Tuesday, with tremors felt across Türkiye, Egypt, Syria, and other parts of the eastern Mediterranean. The quake, centred in the Dodecanese Islands region at a depth of 68 km, caused panic in Türkiye's Marmaris.

A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck 16 miles off the coast of Rhodes, Greece, in the early hours of Tuesday, shaking large parts of the eastern Mediterranean region. The quake was felt in Turkey, Egypt, Syria, Greece, and several other nearby countries, according to regional seismological reports.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the earthquake struck at a depth of 68 kilometres (42 miles) in the Dodecanese Islands region. The UAE's National Center of Meteorology confirmed the tremor was recorded in southwest Turkey at 3:17 am UAE time (2:17 am local time in Turkey).

Seven injured in Turkey’s Marmaris after panic

In Turkey’s coastal town of Marmaris, located in Muğla province, at least seven people were injured as residents fled their homes in panic. Some jumped from windows and balconies, local authorities said. Governor Idris Akbiyik confirmed the injuries and said all victims were being treated. There were no immediate reports of structural damage, but assessments were ongoing.

Widespread shaking across eastern Mediterranean

The tremor, although centred offshore, caused noticeable shaking across large parts of the region. In Türkiye, it was strongly felt along the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts, and reports of mild tremors came from cities in Egypt, Syria, and Lebanon, as well as several Greek islands.

In Rhodes, the closest inhabited area to the epicentre, many residents were jolted awake, though no major casualties or damage were immediately reported.

Region prone to seismic activity

The eastern Mediterranean lies on a complex set of fault lines, making it highly earthquake-prone. Turkey, in particular, frequently experiences significant tremors due to its location on the Anatolian fault system.

In 2023, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria, killing over 59,000 people and damaging or destroying hundreds of thousands of buildings.

Authorities have urged residents in affected areas to stay alert and follow official guidance in case of aftershocks.

(With inputs from AP)