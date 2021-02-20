Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Myanmar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Myanmar on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake occurred at 5:31 am (local time).
There have been no reports of victims and damage.
Further details are awaited.
