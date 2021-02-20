Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Myanmar

Saturday, February 20, 2021
     
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Myanmar on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Nay Pyi Taw (Myanmar) Updated on: February 20, 2021 7:13 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Myanmar on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake occurred at 5:31 am (local time).

There have been no reports of victims and damage.

Further details are awaited. 

