  Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hits Russia's Dolinsk

Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hits Russia's Dolinsk

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck 212 kilometers east of Dolinsk, Russia. The quake's depth and location minimised immediate reports of damage or casualties, but authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

Updated on: August 10, 2024 10:02 IST
A 6.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded 212 kilometers east of Dolinsk, Russia. The tremor was significant, though its epicentre's distance from heavily populated areas may have mitigated the impact.

While the quake was strong, there have been no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties. Local authorities and emergency services are on alert, assessing the situation.

Officials are closely watching for aftershocks and any potential secondary effects of the earthquake. Residents in the region are advised to stay vigilant and follow safety protocols.

 

