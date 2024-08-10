President Murmu conferred Timor-Leste's highest civilian award for her efforts in public service, education

Follow us on Image Source : PRESIDENT OF INDIA President Droupadi Murmu receives the 'Grand Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste'

Timor-Leste: President Droupadi Murmu was conferred the 'Grand Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste', the country's highest civilian award by her counterpart José Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste for her achievements in public service and dedication to education, social welfare and empowerment of women. The Indian President said the award was a reflection of the ties of friendship between India and Timor-Leste.

President Murmu arrived here on Saturday on the first-ever presidential visit from India to Timor-Leste. She was accorded a ceremonial reception and guard of honour in the Presidential Palace, Dili. She held extensive discussions with her counterpart from Timor-Leste, saying India shares warm and friendly relations with the country based on a shared commitment to the values of democracy and pluralism.

"I had extensive discussions with President Ramos-Horta. today on enhancing the bilateral cooperation between India and Timor Leste in the fields of IT, digital technology, health and pharmaceuticals, agriculture, capacity building and more," she said. The two leaders also discussed the possibility of Timor Leste joining the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

The visit to Timor-Leste is Murmu's last leg of her three-nation visit. In a special gesture, she was warmly received by President Ramos-Horta and several children at the airport. She will later hold talks with Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao and attend a community reception with the Indians in Timor-Leste and Friends of India.

Ahead of the visit, MEA Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar told reporters in New Delhi that India will soon set up an embassy in Dili. He also said that Timor-Leste has also announced its intention to open its embassy in New Delhi. This visit comes seven months after the President of Timor-Leste visited India and attended the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in January this year.

Before this, President Murmu visited New Zealand, where she announced setting up a new Consulate in Auckland and boosted India's bilateral partnership with the country. She and New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to enhance bilateral ties, especially in education, trade and culture.

Prior to that, President Murmu was conferred with Fiji's highest civilian award, the 'Companion of the Order of Fiji'. She described the honour as "a reflection of the deep ties of friendship" between India and Fiji. This was the first visit by an Indian head of state to the archipelago nation.

