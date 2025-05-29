Earthquake in Pakistan: 4.4 magnitude quake strikes near Multan

Advertisement
Earthquake today: This is the second earthquake to struck Pakistan in a week.

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter Scale struck Pakistan's Punjab province on Thursday.
An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter Scale struck Pakistan's Punjab province on Thursday. Image Source : NCS
Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude struck Pakistan on Thursday with epicentre reported to be near Multan in the Punjab province, India's National Center for Seismology said.

The quake originated at a depth of 10 kilometers at the coordinates - latitude 30.14 north and longitude 70.36 east at around 4.06 pm (Indian Standard Time).

No casualties or damage to property have been reported yet.

This is the second earthquake to have struck Pakistan this week. On Tuesday, May 27, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Jhang Tehsil in Punjab's Faisalabad division.

The tremor occurred at a depth of 111 kilometres, with its epicentre located at 31.31°N latitude and 72.52°E longitude.

 

