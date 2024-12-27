EAM Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Blinken, says 'relations strengthened, comfort levels grown'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) EAM Jaishankar met US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in Washington DC.

In his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reviewed the advancement of the US-India partnership over the last four years. In a post on X, the EAM said that India and the United States agreed that the cooperation between both countries strengthened in many domains, adding, "just as our comfort levels have grown correspondingly."

Exuding confidence in the India-US relations, Jaishankar said that the ties between New Delhi and Washington will serve the global good along with mutual interests.

Earlier, he also met US NSA Jake Sullivan. In his meeting with Sulivan, Jaishankar discussed the progress of India-US strategic partnership and exchanged views on current regional and global developments.

On Friday, the EAM met India's Consul Generals in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Houston and Atlanta on Friday.

"A productive day with team @IndianEmbassyUS and our Consul Generals based in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Houston and Atlanta. Discussed opportunities for deepening US-India partnership, focusing on technology, trade and investments. Also shared views on better serving the Indian community in the USA," the minister said in another post on X.

Jaishankar, currently on an official visit to the US from December 24 to December 29, is scheduled to meet senior members of the outgoing Biden administration.

The External Affairs Minister is also likely to have introductory meetings with the senior leadership of the incoming Trump administration.

(With agency inputs)

