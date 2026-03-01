Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports shut amid Iranian strikes; Etihad suspends all flights

New Delhi:

The Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi Airport, two of the world’s busiest international hubs, have suspended all flight operations indefinitely following a series of Iranian missile strikes across Gulf states on Saturday. Explosions were reported in Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai, causing widespread alarm among travelers and aviation authorities.

Flights suspended across UAE

In response to the escalating crisis, Etihad Airways announced that all flights to and from Abu Dhabi are suspended until 2 am local time on March 2. The airline cited passenger safety as the top priority and promised to assist affected travelers with rebooking and alternative arrangements.

Indian airlines cancel flights

Air India confirmed that several flights scheduled for March 1, 2026, have been cancelled due to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. In an update on its official X account, the airline stated, "Close monitoring and careful assessment of the evolving situation in the Middle East have necessitated further curtailment of our scheduled operations, with the safety and security of our customers and crew remaining our highest priority. We regret the inconvenience caused and are making every effort to assist affected passengers with rebooking and alternative travel arrangements."

Similarly, Indigo Airlines extended its temporary suspension of select international flights using Middle Eastern airspace until March 2, 2026, 23:59 IST, while offering full refunds or rescheduling options for affected travelers until March 7, 2026.

Regional tensions continue

The suspensions come amid heightened regional tensions following coordinated US–Israel strikes on Iran, targeting multiple sites linked to the country’s political and military leadership. The strikes have triggered widespread concern over the safety of civilian air travel in the Gulf and prompted a wave of precautionary measures by airlines across the region.