Drone attack strikes UAE's massive Ruwais refinery, markets on alert

New Delhi:

The United Arab Emirates’s largest refinery, ADNOC Ruwais Refinery, has come under attack in a drone strike. The facility, the largest single-site refinery in the Middle East and fourth largest worldwide, processes up to 837,000 barrels of crude oil daily.

Heart of UAE’s oil infrastructure targeted

Located about 245 kilometers west of Abu Dhabi along the Arabian Gulf coast, the Ruwais Refinery is central to the UAE’s oil exports, petrochemical production, and strategic reserves.

Authorities emphasised that this is not a civilian or storage site but the core of the country’s energy infrastructure, converting crude into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and petrochemical feedstocks for global markets.

Fire contained, no casualties reported

Officials reported that a fire broke out in part of the Ruwais Industrial Complex due to the drone attack. So far, there have been no injuries. Authorities have urged the public to rely only on official updates and avoid spreading unverified information amid speculation about the strike’s origin.