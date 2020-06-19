Image Source : PIXABAY Doomsday on June 21? End of the world prediction by Mayan Calendar for day after tomorrow

Doomsday theories have picked up pace as June 21 draws close. The infamous Mayan calendar, which wrongly predicted the end of the world on December 21, 2012, suggests that the world will end for good on June 21, 2020 -- the upcoming Sunday. Coincidentally, the doomsday prediction coincides with the date of the Ring of Fire solar eclipse.

The conspiracy theorists believe that the calendar was wrongly read when the doomsday date was assumed to be December 21 2012. The basis of their new prediction is that the gregorian calendar that the world follows takes into count the extra minutes every year that are added as extra days in the leap years. Calculating the extra minutes in the calendar for the last 5,000 years would mean 8 years need to be added to the original doomsday date.

Now the final date, as per the theorists, is June 21 2020, the day after tomorrow.

This date also the date when the Sun will briefly be eclipsed by the Moon during the so-called annular eclipse.

While the world suffers from an ongoing pandemic, repeated earthquakes, cyclones, potential wars and conflicts, people on social media showed their concern over what could happen over the coming Sunday.

Whether the world ends or not, is anyone's guess. But the Mayan civilisation sure does have a great fan following even after roughly 1,100 years after the civilisation saw its end.

Who were the Mayans?

As per History.com, "The Maya Empire, centered in the tropical lowlands of what is now Guatemala, reached the peak of its power and influence around the sixth century A.D. The Maya excelled at agriculture, pottery, hieroglyph writing, calendar-making and mathematics, and left behind an astonishing amount of impressive architecture and symbolic artwork. Most of the great stone cities of the Maya were abandoned by A.D. 900, however, and since the 19th century scholars have debated what might have caused this dramatic decline."

Did you know? Among the earliest Maya a single language existed, but by the Preclassic Period a great linguistic diversity developed among the various Maya peoples. In modern-day Mexico and Central America, around 5 million people speak some 70 Maya languages; most of them are bilingual in Spanish.

