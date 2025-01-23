Donald Trump on second term: 'Entire planet will be more peaceful and prosperous'

Follow us on Image Source : AP People follow a virtual speech of US president Donald Trump at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, upon assuming office for his second term, expressed optimism about the future of the United States and its impact on the world. Speaking during his inaugural address, Trump declared that his leadership would usher in an era of global peace and prosperity.

“The entire planet will be more peaceful and prosperous as a result of this moment,” Trump stated confidently, emphasizing his administration’s commitment to strengthening the nation’s economy, bolstering security, and fostering international relations.

The 45th and now 47th President reiterated his pledge to prioritize American interests while working towards fostering global stability. His speech touched on themes of unity, economic revival, and America’s leadership on the world stage.

As Trump begins his second term, all eyes are on his policies and their implications for both domestic and international affairs.