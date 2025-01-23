Thursday, January 23, 2025
     
Donald Trump on second term: 'Entire planet will be more peaceful and prosperous'

During his inaugural address, he emphasized economic revival, strengthened security, and America's leadership on the world stage, pledging to prioritise American interests while fostering international stability.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Davos Published : Jan 23, 2025 21:59 IST, Updated : Jan 23, 2025 22:17 IST
Donald Trump
Image Source : AP People follow a virtual speech of US president Donald Trump at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, upon assuming office for his second term, expressed optimism about the future of the United States and its impact on the world. Speaking during his inaugural address, Trump declared that his leadership would usher in an era of global peace and prosperity.

“The entire planet will be more peaceful and prosperous as a result of this moment,” Trump stated confidently, emphasizing his administration’s commitment to strengthening the nation’s economy, bolstering security, and fostering international relations.

The 45th and now 47th President reiterated his pledge to prioritize American interests while working towards fostering global stability. His speech touched on themes of unity, economic revival, and America’s leadership on the world stage.

As Trump begins his second term, all eyes are on his policies and their implications for both domestic and international affairs.

 

