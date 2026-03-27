Donald Trump's signature all set to feature on US paper currency for first time in history

Washington:

US President Donald Trump’s signature is all set to feature on US paper currency soon, a first for a sitting President since the introduction of dollar bills in 1861. The move, taken by the US Treasury, coincides with the 250th anniversary celebrations of American Independence this year. US Treasurer Brandon Beach in a statement said that, in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, President Donald J Trump’s signature alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s will soon appear on US currency, marking a first in history.

Federal arts commission earlier approved the final design

A federal arts commission earlier this month approved the final design for a 24-karat gold commemorative coin bearing Trump’s image to help celebrate the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

The move will break with a 165-year tradition by removing the Treasurer of the United States’ signature from federal currency for the first time since the system began in 1861.

First $100 bills featuring Trump’s signature will be printed in June

As per the updates from the treasury department, the first $100 bills featuring Trump’s signature alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will be printed in June, with other denominations to follow in the months ahead.

In this regard, Bessent stated that the initiative reflects what he described as strong economic progress, adding that placing Trump’s name on US currency is a fitting way to commemorate both the nation’s achievements and its 250th anniversary.

“There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J Trump than US dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial,” Bessent said in a statement released by the US Department of the Treasury. Moreover, US Treasurer Brandon Beach supported the decision, saying the move is “appropriate” and “well deserved.”

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