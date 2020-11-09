Melania 'counting every minute', could divorce Donald Trump anytime after exit from White House

Image Source : FILE/AP Donald Trump and Melania Trump/File Image

Outgoing US President Donald Trump has lost the big election. But is he about to lose his wife too? Well, at least a former aide has claimed so. Stephanie Wolkoff has claimed that Melania and Donald Trump had a 'transactional marriage' and that the Trumps had separate bedrooms in the White House, according to a report in the Daily Mail. Wolkoff said that Melania was also negotiating a post-nuptial agreement to give the couple's son Barron an equal share of the Trump fortune.

Springing in a shocking claim, fellow ex-aide Omarosa Manigault Newman said the couple's 15 year marriage was over, adding that "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce". "If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he would find a way to punish her," she further said.

Donald Trump has five children from three wives, and ten grandchildren.

According to the report, Trump's prenup agreement with second wife Marla Maples prevents her from publishing any book or giving interviews critical of him. Lawyer Christina Previte, as quoted by the Daily Mail, said it was likely that Melania had agreed to a similar code of silence.

In 1977, Trump married Ivana Trump, a Czech-American businesswoman, media personality, fashion designer and model. She is the mother of Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. The relationship fell apart in 1992 with their divorce.

In 1993, Trump married Marla Mapes, an actress, television personality, film producer and model. They had Tiffany together. The couple separated in May 1997 and finally divorced in June 8, 1999.

