Monday, January 20, 2025
     
  Donald Trump likely to impose emergency at US-Mexico border: Here's what report claims

Donald Trump likely to impose emergency at US-Mexico border: Here's what report claims

After assuming presidency in the US, Donald Trump may sign an executive order imposing emergency at the US-Mexico border, a report claims. Generally, after taking oath Presidents in the US sign a flurry of executive orders which allow to wield power without action from Congress.

Edited By: Mohit Pandey @KabirMohit Washington Published : Jan 20, 2025 20:22 IST, Updated : Jan 20, 2025 20:22 IST
Donald Trump
Image Source : AP Donald Trump

After assuming the presidency in the United States, Donald Trump is expected to impose an emergency at the US-Mexico border, the Wall Street Journal reports citing sources. It is expected to be one of the 50 executive orders that the incoming president is likely to sign after becoming president. 

According to an incoming White House official, Trump is going to issue a series of orders aimed at remaking America's immigration policies, ending asylum access, sending troops to the southern border and ending birthright citizenship.

Moreover, Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, will be sworn in Monday as the 47th US president taking charge as Republicans claim unified control of Washington and set out to reshape the country's institutions.

Trump's swearing-in ceremony, moved indoors due to intense cold, will begin at noon ET. But festivities will start earlier when the incoming president arrives for service at St. John's Episcopal Church.

Moreover, an incoming president in the US generally signs a flurry of executive orders which allow a president to wield power without action from Congress.

(With inputs from AP) 

