Image Source : AP US has flattened coronavirus curve, countless Americans have been saved, says Donald Trump

Amid the rising death toll due to the deadly coronavirus, President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the US had managed to flatten the curve of the deadly virus mainly due to the profound commitment of its citizens. He added that the flattening of curve has helped in saving countless American lives and the US has now entered the next stage of its fight against the coronavirus, which includes a very safe phased and gradual reopening of the country. Meanwhile, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 crossed the 72,000-mark.

"Thanks to the profound commitment of our citizens, we have flattened the curve and countless American lives have been saved. Our country is now in the next stage of the battle - a very safe phased and gradual reopening, reopening our country," said President Trump.

Talking about the progress made by the US in developing the coronavirus vaccine, President Trump expressed confidence that something in this regard will happen soon as tremendous progress has been made in this direction.

"Something is going to happen. Tremendous progress being made. Don't want to talk about it until it's there. But I'll say they really are making progress. Johnson & Johnson folks have been really fantastic. They want to get to it fast. We'll all know very soon," noted President Trump.

According to President Trump, 90 clinical trials for coronavirus are currently underway and hundreds more are on the way. "We're doing something very dramatic and there hasn't been anything like what we have done since the mobilisation since World War II. We've dramatically accelerated development of new therapies and potential vaccines. We have 90 clinical trials underway and hundreds more on way," he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic spanning over 212 countries across the world has infected close to 37 lakh people, while more than 2.55 lakh people lost their lives by Tuesday (May 5, 2020) evening.

The United States (US) has the most number of COVID-19 confirmed infections and deaths. The number of coronavirus patients in the US by Tuesday evening increased to 12,24,570. The US reported approximately 11,735 cases in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage