Trump and Biden face off in first debate of 2024 election season

The debate began with President Joe Biden aiming to reassure voters of his capability to lead the nation through current challenges despite being 81 years old. Meanwhile, Donald Trump, at 78, sought to move past his recent felony conviction in New York and prove his suitability to return to the Oval Office.

Fact Checks

Throughout the debate, both candidates made several factual missteps. Trump falsely claimed that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi turned down his offer to send the National Guard during the January 6 insurrection, a decision actually made by the Capitol Police Board. Biden also made errors, notably underestimating job creation figures under his administration.

Key issues discussed

Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection

Trump pivoted to topics like immigration and taxes when pressed about his role in the Capitol attack. Biden highlighted Trump’s conviction and defended the actions taken during the incident.

Economy

Trump bragged about the state of the economy during his tenure, while Biden emphasized the progress and reforms made under his leadership. The economy remains a critical issue for many voters, with differing views on each candidate's impact.

Abortion access

Biden blamed Trump for the surge in state abortion restrictions following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Trump reiterated his stance on leaving abortion rights to the states, while Biden warned of potential nationwide restrictions under another Trump term.

NATO and foreign policy

Biden countered Trump’s claims about NATO and U.S. support for Ukraine, stressing the importance of international alliances. Trump maintained that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine had he been president, citing his perceived respect from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Public reception and impact

High stakes

An AP-NORC poll found that most Americans plan to watch the debate, with many perceiving high stakes in the outcome. The debate could significantly influence the campaign's trajectory, especially among undecided voters.

Biden’s struggles

Biden appeared to lose his train of thought at times, leading to moments of rambling responses. Trump capitalized on these moments, aiming to portray Biden as unfit for office.

Trump’s legal troubles

Biden addressed Trump’s felony conviction, a point that Trump deflected by attacking Biden’s son, Hunter. This exchange highlighted the ongoing legal and personal controversies surrounding both candidates.

The first debate of the 2024 election season has set the stage for an intense and closely watched campaign. As both candidates attempt to secure support from undecided voters, the issues discussed and their debate performances will play a crucial role in shaping public opinion and the election's outcome.

