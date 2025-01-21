Donald Trump inauguration: Modi, Putin, Netanyahu, other global leaders offer best wishes

Follow us on Image Source : AP Global leaders congratulate Donald Trump on his inauguration as 47th US President

World leaders from across the globe have extended their congratulations to Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, marking the beginning of his second term in office. From Russia to Israel, Canada to India, international leaders expressed their hopes for continued cooperation and growth in bilateral relations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered warm congratulations to President Trump, expressing optimism for improved US-Russia relations under the new administration. Putin acknowledged Trump's commitment to restoring direct contacts with Russia, severed by the previous administration, and welcomed his focus on preventing global conflicts. The Russian President also emphasised Russia's willingness to engage in discussions for a lasting peace settlement in Ukraine, highlighting the importance of considering Russia's interests in any agreement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India also congratulated Trump, praising the historic nature of his inauguration. Modi expressed his anticipation for working closely with the US President to further strengthen ties between the two nations, promoting mutual benefit and a brighter future for the world. "Best wishes for a successful term ahead," Modi wrote on X.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joined the chorus of congratulations, sending his warm wishes to Trump, Melania, and the American people. Netanyahu predicted that "the best days of our alliance are yet to come," acknowledging the strong bond between the US and Israel and celebrating Trump's decision to move the American embassy to Jerusalem during his first term.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi also extended his congratulations, expressing his intent to work closely with Trump to enhance the US-Egypt relationship. Taking to X he wrote "I extend my congratulations to @realDonaldTrump. I reaffirm my commitment to continuing our cooperation and strengthening the strategic relations between our two countries, working together to achieve our common interests. This partnership will serve the well-being of both our peoples while enhancing security and stability in our region and around the world. I wish President Trump all the best for success and prosperity."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also extended his warm congratulations to President Donald Trump emphasising that the "special relationship" between the UK and the US will continue to thrive in the years ahead. Starmer expressed confidence in the enduring partnership between the two nations and their shared commitment to global stability and prosperity.

Canadian former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Trump as well, emphasising the strong economic partnership between Canada and the US, which has led to mutual prosperity. Trudeau expressed hope for further cooperation to create jobs and foster economic growth in both countries.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the United States "a great friend of Australia," emphasizing the strength of the US-Australia alliance and his eagerness to work with Trump on both opportunities and challenges in the coming years.

European leaders also sent their congratulations, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressing the importance of a strong transatlantic relationship. "The US is our closest ally," Scholz wrote, underlining the significance of the EU-US partnership for global stability.

Japanese politician Shigeru Ishiba also offered his congratulations, reaffirming the strong Japan-US partnership and the shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

In Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her best wishes for Trump, emphasizing the importance of strengthening collaboration between Italy and the United States in facing global challenges and building a secure, prosperous future for both nations. Meloni also underscored Italy's commitment to consolidating US-Europe dialogue, vital for stability and growth.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered his congratulations, highlighting the potential for resolving global challenges and promoting peace under Trump's leadership. Zelensky lauded Trump's "peace through strength" policy and called for continued democratic cooperation to shape a successful future for both nations, enhancing security, stability, and economic growth globally.

As President Trump embarks on his second term, the widespread congratulations from world leaders reflect the global anticipation for stronger international cooperation and the desire for stability and peace in the years to come.