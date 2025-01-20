Donald Trump inauguration: Here's full list of Indian dignitaries attending the grand event

Donald Trump will be sworn in on Monday as the 47th United States president taking charge as Republicans claim unified control of Washington and set out to reshape the country’s institutions. Trump’s swearing-in ceremony which was moved indoors due to intense cold, will begin at at 12 noon local time (10:30 pm IST).
He and his wife, Melania, are next expected to be welcomed by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, where they will share tea and coffee at the White House. Donald Trump has also invited world leaders for his inauguration, breaking a traditional norm of holding a domestic oath taking ceremony.
The invitation list saw the inclusion of prominent Indian personalities from ministers to businessmen. Here’s who all has been invited:
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be representing PM Modi as his special envoy at President Trump's inaugural function. The external affairs minister's presence at the presidential inauguration is in line with India's general practice to send special envoys to attend the swearing-in ceremony of heads of state and government, the sources said.
Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani will attend US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration that will also be attended by some of America's most influential billionaires and politicians as well as foreign leaders and celebrities. The Ambanis, who reached US capitol Washington on January 18, were part of a select 100 who attended an intimate 'candlelit dinner' with Trump, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Kalpesh Mehta, the founder of Tribeca Developer which is the licensed partner for the Trump Organisation in India, will also be present for Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.
Pankaj Bansal, Managing Director of M3M Developers, the company behind the Trump Towers project in Gurugram, is also attending the event in the US.
Ashish Jain, Managing Director of Kundan Spaces, a real estate firm based in Pune, will be present at the function as well.
Sundar Pichai, the Indian-origin CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet, will join prominent figures like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos at the inauguration. Meanwhile, the participation of Satya Nadella, his Indian-origin counterpart at Microsoft, remains uncertain.