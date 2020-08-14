Image Source : PTI After Donald Trump's repeated hair washing complaints, US proposes to change shower rules

The US government has proposed to increase the allowed water flow from a shower after Donald Trump's repeated complaints. The Department of Energy plan followed comments from Trump last month during a White House event. "So what do you do? You just stand there longer or you take a shower longer? Because my hair-I don't know about you, but it has to be perfect," Trump had said.

Last December, Trump said that environmental regulators were looking at sinks, faucets and toilets to revise rules meant to conserve water and fuel that heats it, according to reports.

“People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once,” Trump told a meeting of small business leaders at the White House.

The proposal would effectively allow shower fixtures to include multiple shower heads that would get around the 2.5 gallon (9.4 liter) per minute standard Congress set in 1992, when Trump’s fellow Republican George H.W. Bush was president, as per news agency Reuters.

The Energy Department also proposed easier standards on clothes washers. The Trump administration says its regulatory rollbacks save average American households $3,100 a year. But conservationists say easing bathroom fixture standards could boost energy and water costs.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage