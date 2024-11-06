Wednesday, November 06, 2024
     
Donald Trump defeats Kamala Harris to become 47th President of US: Fox News

Fox News projected that Republican Donald Trump has won the US presidency, defeating Democrat Kamala Harris and capping a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Washington Updated on: November 06, 2024 12:58 IST
Image Source : AP Former President Donald Trump

US Election Results 2024: Republican candidate Donald Trump on Tuesday won the US presidential election, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris, marking a stunning comeback and reclaiming the White House just four years after his previous term ended, Fox News projected. Trump will be the first president to serve two non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland in 1892 and only the second in history. 

Trump was first elected president in 2016, defeating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and vowing to "Make America Great Again." He lost re-election to President Biden in 2020 during the global coronavirus pandemic but re-claimed the White House in 2024 after a nearly two-year campaign, vowing to "Make America Great Once Again." 

 

 

