Donald Trump says 'will help Putin boost economy if he ends war against Ukraine'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday once again urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to end the ongoing war with Ukraine. The US President, on Truth Social platform, asserted that his administration will help Russia whose economy is failing. In his latest attempt to bring Putin to the negotiation table for a settlement on the war, Trump reminded him of the Second World War when Russia helped Western powers.

I love the Russian people: Trump

"I’m not looking to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people, and always had a very good relationship with President Putin - and this despite the Radical Left’s Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. We must never forget that Russia helped us win the Second World War, losing almost 60,000,000 lives in the process. All of that being said, I’m going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE," his post read.

However, he also subtly threatened Putin with sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, it Moscow did not accept the settlement offer.

"If we don’t make a “deal,” and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries. Let’s get this war, which never would have started if I were President, over with! We can do it the easy way, or the hard way - and the easy way is always better. It’s time to “MAKE A DEAL.” NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!," he added.

Putin is smart and disrespected Biden: Trump

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump praised Putin calling him 'smart'. The President said he is ready to meet Putin anytime, but at the same time warned that he would likely impose sanctions on Russia if the latter does not come to the negotiations table on the issue of Ukraine.

"It sounds likely," Trump told reporters when asked if the US will impose additional sanctions on Russia if Putin doesn't come to the negotiation table.

"The war should have never started. If you had a competent President, which you didn't, the war wouldn't have happened. The war in Ukraine would have never happened if I were the president," Trump said.

"Russia never would have gone into Ukraine. I had a very strong understanding with Putin. That would have never, ever happened. He disrespected Biden. Very simple. He disrespects people. He's smart. He understands. He disrespected Biden," the President added.

"The thing with Ukraine is that many more people died than what you're reporting. You're not reporting the real numbers, and I'm not blaming you for that. I'm blaming maybe our government for not wanting to release those numbers," Trump told reporters.

Will Trump stop sending weapons to Ukraine?

Asked if the US will continue sending weapons to Ukraine, or will he turn off the tap soon, Trump said he is looking into the matter. "We'll look into that. We're talking to (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy. We're going to talk with President Putin very soon, and we'll see how it all happens. We're going to look at it very soon," he said.

"One thing I do feel is that the European Union should pay a lot more than they're paying, because under Biden, I mean, we're in there for USD 200 billion more. Now it affects them...We have an ocean in between, right? The European Union should equal us. We're in there for USD 200 billion more than the European Union. I mean, what are we, stupid? I guess the answer is yes," the President said.

(With agencies inputs)

