'Canada must be ready for tough...': Trump's border czar's stern warning after India raises terror issue

Follow us on Image Source : AP Donald Trump border czar Tom Homan

After India raised concerns over the soaring extremism in Canada, US President-elect Donald Trump's pick for the border issues echoed similar views and warned Ottawa "to get ready for tough questions". Tom Homan, Trump's border czar, in a recent interview, said there is an "extreme national security vulnerability" along the Canada-US border. In strong words, Homan said his first priority will be to deal with the issue the moment the new Republican administration takes power.

"The problem with the northern border is a huge national security issue," Homan told 7News. "Special interest aliens, individuals from countries", Homan said responsible for sponsoring terror in the US. According to Trump-pick, such terror elements use Canada as a gateway into the US. "Because they know, [there's] a lot less, fewer officers here. It's one of the things I'll tackle when I'm in the White House," he said during the interview.

What Canada says

In response, Canada's immigration minister said he is also getting ready to face "tough questions" on border issues.

"When it comes to our southern border and the U.S.'s northern border, you see there the alignment of interests in making sure that it is safe, that it is secure," Immigration Minister Marc Miller told reporters on Wednesday. "I expect there to be some tough conversations," he said.

Notably, India, for a long time, has been raising the issue of soaring terrorism in Canada and often accused Ottawa of providing a safe haven for extremists. New Delhi has provided numerous pieces of evidence of illegal cross-border transactions, terror links and other unlawful activities. However, Canada did not pay heed to it, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, wherein New Delhi detailed how the Justin Trudeau-led government had ignored crucial information about Arsh Dalla, a wanted terrorist.

How did Canada ignore Arsh Dalla's illegal activities?

The MEA noted Dalla, a proclaimed offender in over 50 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and terrorist acts including terror financing. New Delhi had sent a Red Corner Notice against him in May 2022. He was designated in India as an individual terrorist in 2023. In July 2023, the Indian government had requested the Canadian government for his provisional arrest which was declined. Additional information was provided in this case but the Justin Trudeau-led government did not take action.

Subsequently, a separate request was also sent to Canada under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to verify Arsh Dalla’s suspected residential address. Besides, the Indian government also informed Ottawa about his illegal financial transactions to India, moveable/immovable properties, and details of mobile numbers. MEA claimed the details were provided to Canadian authorities in January last year. Later, in December 2023, the Department of Justice of Canada sought additional information on the case. A reply to these queries was sent in March this year.

"In view of the recent arrest, our agencies will be following up on an extradition request. Given Arsh Dalla’s criminal record in India and his involvement in similar illegal activities in Canada, it is expected that he will be extradited or deported to face justice in India," New Delhi said in strong words.

Also Read: India demands extradition of wanted terrorist Arsh Dalla after reports of his arrest in Canada