Donald Trump becomes 47th US President, promises to 'Make America Great Again' in inaugural speech

Image Source : ANI Donald Trump becomes 47th US President

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America on Monday. He took the oath of office at the Capitol where he arrived with former President Joe Biden. This is the third time a president has been sworn in on the federal holiday honouring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama also were sworn in for their second terms on the holiday.

The holiday honouring the civil rights leader was established nearly 40 years ago. It is observed on the third Monday of January every year. The Constitution places Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.

'Golden era of America starts': Trump

He is set to sign the already prepared executive orders to clamp down on border crossings, increase fossil fuel development and end diversity and inclusion programs across the federal government. During his inaugural speech, he said that it was the start of a golden era for America.

Trump lays into former administration

He further said that January 20, 2025, is the Liberation Day. Mentioning the attack on him during the campaign, Trump said that the god saved him in the attack only to 'Make America Great Again'. Speaking just feet from former Biden, Trump delivered a forceful critique of the federal government, which he says “cannot manage even a simple crisis at home.”

He cites the wildfires in California and flooding in North Carolina, crises about which he has repeatedly spread incorrect claims. He also points to “a continuing catalogue of catastrophic events abroad” and illegal immigration. “My election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal,” he said.

Emergency at Mexico border

Making a major announcement, Trump declared a state of emergency on the southern border of Mexico which received a standing ovation from all Republicans and a few swing-state Democrats, including Reps. Don Davis and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.