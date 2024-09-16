Donald Trump assassination attempt: Five things to know about shooting incident at his Florida golf club

Follow us on Image Source : AP The assassination attempt was made when Donald Trump was playing gold at his Florida estate in the United States.

Donald Trump assassination attempt: Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt on Sunday while playing golf at his Florida estate. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has confirmed the incident as an “attempted assassination,” marking the second such attempt on Trump’s life within nine weeks. Secret Service agents spotted and fired on a gunman in bushes near the property line of the golf course, a few hundred yards from where Trump was playing, law enforcement officials said.

Just two months after surviving a shooting at a Pennsylvania campaign rally, where he sustained a minor injury to his right ear, Trump was once again the target of an assassination attempt. With only seven weeks remaining before the November 5 presidential election, both incidents underscore the heightened risks faced by presidential candidates in a highly polarised political environment. It remains unclear how the suspect was aware of Trump’s presence at the golf course, but the incident is expected to trigger renewed scrutiny of the security measures surrounding the former president.

Here are five things to know about the apparent assassination attempt on Trump:

How did the attack happen?

Local authorities have revealed that the gunman who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump was positioned 400 to 500 yards away from the former president, hiding in the shrubbery at Trump International Golf Club. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw noted that individuals in the dense shrubbery are "pretty much out of sight," making detection difficult. Bradshaw also highlighted the difference in security measures since Trump is no longer the sitting president. While the entire golf course would have been secured with law enforcement if Trump were still in office, current security is limited to areas the US Secret Service deems necessary, he added.

Who is the suspect?

Authorities have identified the man arrested for attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump as Ryan Wesley Routh. Following the incident, Routh fled in an SUV after dropping the weapon but was later apprehended in a neighbouring county. Officials reported that Routh had two backpacks hanging on a fence near the scene and was equipped with a GoPro camera. While the motive for the attack remains unclear, records from the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction show that Routh was previously convicted in 2002 for possessing a weapon of mass destruction. The investigation is ongoing.

Donald Trump's reaction

In an email to supporters, Trump said, “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumours start spiralling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!” His running mate, JD Vance, and US Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said they spoke with Trump after the incident, and both said he was in “good spirits.” Trump later returned to Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach where he lives.

FBI investigates the incident

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is probing the assassination attempt. The FBI said Trump was the target of what “appears to be an attempted assassination” at his golf club in West Palm Beach. The FBI is leading the investigation and working to determine a motive. Federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were helping investigate.

What happens to Trump's planned schedule?

Trump has not announced any changes to his schedule and is set to speak live on X on Monday night from his Mar-a-Lago resort to launch his sons’ crypto platform. Meanwhile, the leaders of a congressional bipartisan task force investigating the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump said they have requested a briefing by the Secret Service. U. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Florida Democrat who is part of the task force, said he “will seek answers about what happened on Sunday”.

