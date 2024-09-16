FBI confirms Donald Trump was subject of 'apparent assassination attempt' at his Florida golf club

Follow us on Image Source : AP The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the second assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Donald Trump assassination attempt: In yet another such incident, former US President and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was the target of what authorities have described as an “attempted assassination” at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed the attack, which marks the second attempt on Trump’s life in the past nine weeks.

Trump, who was on the golf course at the time of the incident, assured the public that he was unharmed and thanked law enforcement for their prompt action. According to the information, the US Secret Service agents stationed at the course played a key role in averting the attack. The officials said agents noticed the muzzle of what appeared to be an AK-style rifle protruding through shrubbery about 400 yards away from where Trump was playing.

Secret Service agents responded to attack

In response to the attack, one of the agents opened fire, prompting the suspected gunman to drop his weapon and flee in an SUV. The rifle, along with two backpacks, a rifle scope, and a GoPro camera used for surveillance or recording, were left behind. Meanwhile, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw confirmed that the suspect was apprehended in a neighbouring county later. Details about the suspect, including his motives, are still under investigation. Authorities are now reviewing footage from the GoPro camera and other evidence to determine whether the gunman acted alone or was part of a larger plot.

Trump's reaction

In an email to supporters, Trump said: “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumours start spiralling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!” He wrote: “Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!” He returned to Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach where he lives, according to a person familiar with Trump's movements who was not authorized to discuss them publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Second assassination attempt on Trump

It was the latest jarring moment in a campaign year marked by unprecedented upheaval. On July 13, Trump was shot during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and a bullet grazed his ear. Eight days later, Democratic President Joe Biden withdrew from the race, giving way for Vice President Kamala Harris to become the party's nominee. It was not immediately clear whether the incident would affect his campaign schedule. He was set to speak from Florida about cryptocurrency live on Monday night on the social media site X for the launch of his sons' crypto platform. He planned a town hall Tuesday in Flint, Michigan, with his former press secretary, Arkansas Gov.

(With inputs from AP)

