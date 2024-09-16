Donald Trump faces second 'assassination attempt' in two months, says 'will never surrender'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump assassination attempt: Former US President and Republican candidate for the November 2024 polls Donald Trump faced a second assassination attempt in two months as gunshots were heard outside a golf course in Florida where he was playing, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Sunday (September 15). The man who fired the shots, according to the authorities, pointed a rifle with a scope into Trump's golf club in West Palm Beach and was identified as Ryan Wesley Routh.

The incident occurred at around 1.30 pm local time as Secret Service agents spotted a person with AK-47 near the golf course. The Secret Service agents posted a few holes up from where Trump was playing noticed the muzzle of an AK-style rifle sticking through the shrubbery that lines the course, roughly 400 yards away. An agent opened fire and the gunman fled the spot in an SUV, dropping the rifle and leaving the firearm behind along with two backpacks, a scope used for aiming and a GoPro camera, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said. The man was later taken into custody in a neighbouring county. His motive is unclear yet.

Image Source : APPolice crime scene vehicles are seen at Trump International Golf Club after police closed off the area

Soon after the gunshots were heard at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, the FBI said that it is "investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump". According to CNN, the officials believe the shots fired at Trump International Golf Club were intended for Trump.

Trump issues statement after 'assassination attempt', says he is fine

Trump, in a message to his supporters, said that he is safe and stressed that he will “never surrender”.

“There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!” said the former president.

Image Source : APMain entrance of Trump International Golf Club is seen after police closed off the area

White House issues statement

The White House said both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed about the incident.

"The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team," the White House said.