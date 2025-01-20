Donald Trump ahead of inauguration: ‘Will revoke dozens of radical executive orders of Biden administration’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Donald Trump

Washington DC: Just hours ahead of his inauguration, US President-elect Donald Trump said that within hours of him taking office as the 47th President of the US, he would be revoking dozens of "destructive and radical" executive orders issued by the Biden administration, and will declare those orders as "null and void" by the end of Monday.

He said this while addressing the gathering during a candlelight dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington DC and added that, "With the stroke of my pen, I will revoke dozens of destructive and radical executive orders and actions of the Biden administration. And by this time tomorrow, they will all be null and void," as quoted by a video posted by Trump War Room on X, citing Fox News.

Trump further stated that within hours of taking office, he would sign nearly 100 executive orders and noted that his administration would act decisively to address multiple challenges facing the country, including immigration, inflation, and border security.

Trump stated that the new administration would follow the motto "promises made, promises kept," and he expressed confidence that his second term would surpass the "success" of his first.

"Within hours of taking office, I will sign dozens of executive orders, close to 100 to be exact, many of which I will be describing in my address tomorrow...We will not waste a single moment in delivering on our promises to the people. The Trump administration will again live by the motto promises made, promises kept. And we kept those promises," he said.

"We had a very, very successful last administration. And this one, I think, is going to be even more successful, maybe a lot more successful if that's possible. Less than 24 hours from now, the invasion of our borders will end and the restoration of our sovereignty will begin...We will stop immediately criminals from pouring into our country from countries all over the world that will stop immediately. We will quickly defeat the inflation crisis and unlock the liquid gold," he added.

The president-elect further sharply criticised the Biden administration during his address, declaring that the upcoming administration would end the "failure, disaster, and decline" of the past four years.

Trump stated that his administration would swiftly address the problems facing the country, both at home and abroad and described the previous four years as "nasty."

"Tomorrow, we will end four years of failure, disaster and decline. And we will begin the four greatest years in the history of our country...We're going to do things that nobody thought even were possible. We're inheriting a nation faced with crisis at home and abroad...It's been a long four years. Nasty. It's been a nasty four years," he added.

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States at the US Capitol in Washington DC, on Monday (local time). He has previously served as the 45th president between 2017 and 2021.

