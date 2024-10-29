'She has more experience than whole of that other guy...': Biden praises Harris's character at Diwali event

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Joe Biden at White House Diwali celebration event

Washington: US President Joe Biden on Monday marked the start of the Hindu festival of Diwali by warmly praising Vice President Kamala Harris, who is locked in a tight battle for the White House with former president Donald Trump. "Now, vice president of the United States, [she] has more experience than the whole of that other guy she's running against," Biden said. "But most importantly, and I mean it sincerely from the bottom of my heart, she has character."

Harris did not join Biden's Diwali celebration

Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Dr Jill Biden could not attend the event as they are on the campaign trail.

"The South Asian American community enriched every part of American life. And that's the truth. And it is among the fastest-growing and most engaged community in the country. On this day in America, we think about that journey of life. Early in our nation's founding, the generation before, [inaudible] in the shadow of suspicion. Now in a time, Diwali is celebrated openly and proudly here in the White House. And by the way, this is not my house. This is your house."

Diwali celebrations at White House

Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights, India's most important holiday of the year. "Together, we may show the power in the gathering of light, the light of knowledge, the light of unity and truth. That freedom for democracy, for America. America we share and cherish. Only in America is everything possible. So, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for being here. Welcome to your home. Happy to all of you, America. God bless," added Biden.

Biden’s remarks were preceded by Vice Admiral Vivek H. Murthy, US Surgeon General; Sunita Williams, Retired Navy Officer and NASA Astronaut who sent a recorded video message from the International Space Station and Shrusti Amula, Indian-American Youth Activist who introduced the president. “In late November 2016, a dark cloud formed from hate and hostility toward immigrants, including South Asian Americans. We hear once again in 2024. It was then that Jill and I hosted the first Diwali reception and it was at the Vice President's residence. An Irish Catholic President and vice President at the time, opened our home for holiday celebrations by Hindus, Buddhists, Jainists, Sikhs, and more. How America reminds us all of our power to be the light, all of us,” he said.

Biden, who lit the formal diya in the Blue Room of the White House, said the South Asian American community has enriched every part of American life. “That’s the truth. That is among the fastest-growing, most engaged communities in the country you are now,” he said. “On this day in America, we think about that journey of light. Early in our nation's founding, A generation before diya, in the shadow of suspicion, now in a time Diwali is celebrated openly and proudly here in the White House. We also know today we face an inflexion point,” he said.

