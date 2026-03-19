Dawood Ibrahim's ancestral plots in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri finally find a buyer after four failed attempts

Mumbai:

Multiple ancestral properties linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim have found finally a buyer in a recent government-mandated auction held on March 5, with a Mumbai-based bidder emerging as the highest bidder for all four land parcels in Ratnagiri district. These four properties were auctioned by the Centre under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA) to mark a significant step in the long-pending disposal of assets linked to the Kaskar family.

In this regard, a notice was issued by the competent authority under SAFEMA amd it had listed four agricultural land parcels located in Mumbake village in Khed taluka of Ratnagiri, the native place of Dawood. It should be noted that many of these properties were originally registered in the name of his mother, Amina Bi, officials said.

The Indian roots of Dawood Ibrahim

All these four properties are located in Mumbake village in the Ratnagiri district are considered to be Dawood Ibrahim's ancestral village. The officials said that several of these plots were previously registered in the name of his mother, Amina Bi.

All you need to know about the buyers

Even as the identity of the bidders has not been disclosed, an individual from Mumbai is reported to have placed the highest bid for one of the land parcels - Survey Number 442 (Part 13-B) - buying it for over Rs 10 lakh. The reserve price of the land was Rs 9.41 lakh and two people placed bids for this plot-one from Mumbai and the other from Ratnagiri.

Who is Dawood Ibrahim?

A leader of the D-Company crime syndicate, Dawood Ibrahim emerged as India's most wanted criminal after the 1993 Mumbai bombings in which 257 people were killed and 700 were injured.

India has long been stating that there is proof of Ibrahim living in Pakistan's largest city and financial capital - an assertion also confirmed by the United Nations. Pakistan, which earlier denied Osama Bin Laden's presence in the country, has refuted the charge.

Pakistan, however, in 2020 inadvertently mentioned Ibrahim's presence in Karachi and claimed Dawood Ibrahim lives in "White House, Near Saudi Mosque, Clifton" in Karachi, and listed his other properties as "House Nu 37 - 30th Street - defence, Housing Authority, Karachi" and "Palatial bungalow in the hilly area of Noorabad in Karachi".

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