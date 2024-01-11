WHO chief Ghebreyesus says nearly 10,000 died from COVID-19 last month

Follow us on Image Source : AP World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

COVID-19: The head of the United Nations health agency said holiday gatherings and the spread of the most prominent variant globally led to increased transmission of COVID-19 last month which eventually led to the death of over 10,000 people. World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday said nearly 10,000 deaths were reported in December, while hospital admissions during the month jumped 42% in nearly 50 countries — mostly in Europe and the Americas — that shared such trend information.

"Although 10,000 deaths a month is far less than the peak of the pandemic, this level of preventable deaths is not acceptable," he told reporters from its headquarters in Geneva. He said it was “certain” that cases were on the rise in other places that haven't been reporting, calling on governments to keep up surveillance and provide continued access to treatments and vaccines.

JN.1 variant is now the most prominent in the world

Tedros said the JN.1 variant was now the most prominent in the world. It is an omicron variant, so current vaccines should still provide some protection. Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead at WHO for COVID-19, cited an increase in respiratory diseases across the globe due to the coronavirus but also flu, rhinovirus and pneumonia. “We expect those trends to continue into January through the winter months in the northern hemisphere,” she said while noting increases in COVID-19 in the southern hemisphere — where it's now summer.

Symptoms of covid

While bouts of coughs, sniffling, fever and fatigue in the winter are nothing new, Van Kerkhove said this year in particular, "we are seeing co-circulation of many different types of pathogens.” WHO officials recommend that people get vaccinated when possible, wear masks, and make sure indoor areas are well-ventilated. “The vaccines may not stop you from being infected, but the vaccines are certainly reducing significantly your chance of being hospitalized or dying,” said Dr. Michael Ryan, head of emergencies at WHO.

