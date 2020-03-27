COVID-19 global death toll surges past 25,000; Italy reports one-third of the casualties
The coronavirus death toll across the world has crossed the 25,000 mark along with over half a million people infected across the world. Italy, with 8,000 deaths is at the top of the chart followed by Spain, China and The United States.
Spain with 4,858 deaths is second in the list followed by China's 3,292. The United States of America, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world has seen 1,306 deaths thus far.