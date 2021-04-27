Covid-19: Australia suspends passenger flights from India until May 15

Image Source : AP Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that all direct passenger flights from India will be suspended until May 15

Australia has suspended all flights connecting it with India due to surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that all direct passenger flights from India will be suspended until May 15, news agency ANI reported.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Cabinet’s national security committee to consider the move to temporarily restrict flights from India along with what equipment and assistance could be sent. The flight suspension is expected to affect direct flights to Sydney and two repatriation flights scheduled to arrive in Darwin, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. There are about 9,000 Australians in India who are registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade as wanting to return home, the report said.

Countries like Hong Kong, UAE have imposed a travel ban to India. All incoming flights on national and foreign carriers from these countries have been suspended in view of the gloomy Covid situation. The UAE on Thursday banned travel from India for 10 days from Sunday due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country. Hong Kong suuspended flights from India till April 3.

The United States earlier also issued travel ban to India amid a massive surge in Covid-19 cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a statement said, "Because of the current situation in India even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel. All travellers should wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others, avoid crowds, and wash their hands."

- With PTI inputs

ALSO READ: US says it is urgently sending raw material required to make Covishield in India

ALSO READ: Over 550 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals through PM Cares Fund: PMO

Latest World News