Russia readies first batch of coronavirus vaccine; set to roll out from August-end: Reports

The first batch of the Russian vaccine for novel Coronavirus has been produced and would be rolled out by the end of this month, media reports have stated. Earlier on August 11, Russia had said a vaccine being developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute was ready and had been approved. It’s the first novel Coronavirus vaccine to be approved for public use.

According to a report with Reuters, Russia would roll out the vaccine by the end of this month. That is earlier than its previous announcements about making the vaccine available by September and starting mass inoculations by October.

The Russian announcement has been received with some amount of scepticism in the global scientific community because of the fact that the vaccine has been approved without the mandatory phase-III human trials.

The vaccine went through phase-I and phase-II testing in superfast time, the entire process being completed in less than two months, when usually vaccines take several months, sometimes years, to complete these trials.

