Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour 

Friday, September 18, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: September 18, 2020 9:38 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 30.3 million, including more than 950,000 fatalities. More than 22,030,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. Russia became the first country to register the world's first coronavirus vaccine. President Vladimir Putin himself endorsed the vaccine and said that the vaccine was safe to use and that one of his daughters had already been vaccinated.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

  • Sep 18, 2020 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus cases in India

    India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases & 1,174 deaths in last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured/discharged/migrated & 84,372 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

  • Sep 18, 2020 9:21 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over farmers' agitation over ban on the export of onion.

  • Sep 18, 2020 8:54 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Kerala Govt issued revised instructions for quarantine norms

    Kerala Govt issued revised instructions for quarantine norms for guest workers, specialized workers visiting Kerala from other states & SOP for registration in Covid-19 Jagratha portal to ensure proper quarantine.  Employees who reach Kerala will remain in quarantine for 14 days

  • Sep 18, 2020 8:39 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reviewed ongoing construction work of Pune Metro earlier today

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reviewed ongoing construction work of Pune Metro earlier today. He is in Pune to attend weekly review meeting on #COVID19 that will be held later today.

     

  • Sep 18, 2020 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to manage work from home stress

    Yog Guru Swami Ramdev to reveal yoga asanas to manage work from home stress | WATCH NOW 

  • Sep 18, 2020 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    We have decided to hold a 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee

    We have decided to hold a 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26 against the three agriculture ordinances: Sarwan Singh Pandher, General Secretary, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee

  • Sep 18, 2020 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    President Kovind accepts the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal

    As advised by Prime Minister Modi, the President has directed that Narendra Singh Tomar (in file pic), Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to his existing portfolios: Rashtrapati Bhavan

    President of India Ram Nath Kovind, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect: Rashtrapati Bhavan.

  • Sep 18, 2020 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 30.3 million, death toll crosses 9.50 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 30.3 million, including more than 950,000 fatalities. More than 22,030,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • USA 6,828,301
    • India 5,115,893
    • Brazil 4,421,686
    • Russia 1,079,519
    • Peru 744,400

