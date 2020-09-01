Tuesday, September 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Live now

Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, monsoon rains, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 01, 2020 9:53 IST
Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 25.3 million, including more than 854,000 fatalities. More than 17,937,990 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. Russia became the first country to register the world's first coronavirus vaccine. President Vladimir Putin himself endorsed the vaccine and said that the vaccine was safe to use and that one of his daughters had already been vaccinated.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Breaking news, September 1

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 01, 2020 9:53 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays last respects to former President Pranab Mukherjee

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays last respects to former President Pranab Mukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg.

  • Sep 01, 2020 9:52 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Water enters into the residential areas of Siliguri

    Water enters into the residential areas of Siliguri, following heavy rainfall in the region.

  • Sep 01, 2020 9:42 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus cases in India

    Single-day spike of 69,921 new positive cases and 819 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 36,91,167 including 7,85,996 active cases, 28,39,883 cured/discharged/migrated & 65,288 deaths: Health Ministry

  • Sep 01, 2020 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Candidates arrive at Arwachin Bharti Bhawan Sr Sec School in Vivek Vihar

    Candidates arrive at Arwachin Bharti Bhawan Sr Sec School in Vivek Vihar, designated as an examination centre for JEE Main. The temperature of candidates being checked. A candidate, Pranjal says, "I am carrying my own sanitiser and I had also undergone a full body checkup"

  • Sep 01, 2020 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas for prostate gland problems

    Yog guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas to get rid of prostate gland problems. | WATCH NOW

  • Sep 01, 2020 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    State mourning being observed following the demise of Pranab Mukherjee

    Flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament fly at half-mast as 7-day State mourning is being observed in the country following the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

  • Sep 01, 2020 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 25.6 million, death toll crosses 8.54 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 25.6 million, including more than 854,000 fatalities. More than 17,937,990 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    •  USA 5,874,146
    •  Brazil 3,605,783
    •  India 3,105,185
    •  Russia 956,749
    •  South Africa 609,773

Top News

Latest News

X