Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Monday, May 18, 2020
     
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 4.8 million, including more than 316,000 fatalities. More than 1,858,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this LIVE blog for latest on coronavirus and its global economic fallout.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 18, 2020 8:44 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 4.8 million, including more than 316,000 fatalities. More than 1,858,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus:

 

Live updates :Coronavirus news, May 18

  • May 18, 2020 8:44 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates from Africa

    • South Africa: 1,160 new cases
    • Egypt: 510 new cases
    • Nigeria: 338 new cases
    • Algeria: 198 new cases
    • Morocco: 129 new cases
    • Zambia: 74 new cases
    • Djibouti: 70 new cases
    • Somalia: 64 new cases
    • Kenya: 57 new cases
    • Ivory Coast: 48 new cases
  • May 18, 2020 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga lessons to control blood pressure, heart issues

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga lessons to control blood pressure, heart issues | Watch here 

  • May 18, 2020 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates: Global overview

    • South Korea to provide 10,000 health protective items to Native Americans
    • Japan formally falls into recession
    • Gravediggers overwhelmed as outbreak takes hold in Nigeria
    • India extends nationwide lockdown
    • Brazil becomes world’s fourth biggest hotspot
    • Italy records lowest daily death toll since early March
    • Belgium PM met by a silent protest from healthcare workers 

     

  • May 18, 2020 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    More than 60 nations back Australia's call for an independent inquiry into the virus origins

    Countries including India, Japan, Britain, Canada, New Zealand, and all 27 EU member states are backing Australia's call for an “impartial, independent" probe into the origins of the coronavirus.

  • May 18, 2020 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    More than 1,858,000 COVID-19 infected patients recovered so far: Summary

    Here's a quick overview:

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 4.8 million, including more than 316,000 fatalities. More than 1,858,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    United States- 90,978
    Italy- 31,908
    Spain- 27,650
    France- 28,108
    United Kingdom- 34,636
    Belgium - 9,052

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 90,900-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Thursday evening, the death toll stood at 2,872

