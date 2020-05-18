Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab releases lockdown 4.0 guidelines for red, orange and green zones

The Punjab Government on Monday released new guidelines for the state after the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 31. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh announced the replacement of the strict curfew, while indicating resumption of limited public transport and maximum possible relaxations in non-containment zones from May 18.

Here are the fresh guidelines for lockdown 4.0:

Lockdown has been extended in Punjab's Ludhiana district upto May 31. However, activities like taxi and cab aggregators, barbershops and salons and agricultural activities have been permitted to operate in non-containment zones.

An order issued by District Magistrate, Pradeep Agarwal stated that the "Lockdown shall continue to remain in district Ludhiana upto May 31".

On Saturday, the Chief Minister had disclosed that in his suggestions to the Union Home Minister, as sought by the Prime Minister, the state had recommended the nationwide lockdown, in a relaxed form, should also be extended to May 31.

As the Centre extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a revised list of guidelines pertaining to what is allowed and restricted in different zones.

