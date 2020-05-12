Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga lessons for stomach issues, digestion problems

Tuesday, May 12, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: May 12, 2020 8:12 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 4.2 million, including more than 287,000 fatalities. More than 1,527,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. Indiatvnews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus:

  • May 12, 2020 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

  • May 12, 2020 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates from US

    According to the data revealed by John Hopkins University, US coronavirus death toll passes 80,000

  • May 12, 2020 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates from Kerala

    Repatriation flight Air India Express IX 434 carrying 177 passengers including one infant from Dubai reached Cochin International Airport, yesterday late night.

  • May 12, 2020 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    More than 1,527,000 COVID-19 infected patients recovered so far: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter @sushmitapanda@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais @smamtany and @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments.

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 4.2 million, including more than 287,000 fatalities. More than 1,527,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    United States- 81,795
    Italy- 30,739
    Spain- 26,744
    France- 26, 643
    United Kingdom- 32,065
    Belgium - 8,707

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases near 70,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Saturday evening, the death toll stood at 2,294

