Wednesday, July 22, 2020
     
Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to help women with PCOD, Ovarian cyst and other problems

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 22, 2020 8:02 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 15 million, including more than 619,000 fatalities. More than 9,110,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

  • Jul 22, 2020 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

  • Jul 22, 2020 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Light rain hits Rajpath area of the national capital

    Light rain hits the Rajpath area of the national capital.  India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain over isolated places in Delhi till 6 am.

  • Jul 22, 2020 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Journalist Vikram Joshi passed away

    Journalist Vikram Joshi passed away today. He was shot at in Vijay Nagar area on 20th July by unknown persons. Nine people have been arrested in the case so far.

  • Jul 22, 2020 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Ravi Shankar Prasad to address G-20 Digital Minister’s meeting today

    Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of Information Technology to address the G20 Digital Minister’s meeting today. 

  • Jul 22, 2020 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 15 million, death toll crosses 6.19 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter ​​@sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 15 million, including more than 619,000 fatalities. More than 9,110,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA 3,961,429
    Brazil 2,121,645
    India 1,154,917
    Russia 777,486
    South Africa 373,628
    Peru 357,681

