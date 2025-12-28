BMC polls: Mumbai's Dabbawalas announce support for Mahayuti, rebukes Uddhav over 'fake' promises Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have announced that they will join forces for the upcoming civic elections. The cousins held a 16-minute joint press conference at a hotel in Worli on December 25 to announce their alliance.

Mumbai:

Mumbai’s renowned Dabbawala organisation has announced its support for the Mahayuti alliance in the upcoming Maharashtra Municipal Corporation polls. The group said that Uddhav Thackeray had made several promises to them in 2017 but none of them were fulfilled.

In contrast, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed many of their demands and supported them in various matters, the group said.

Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam met with Dabbawala organisation president Subhash Talekar to express his gratitude.

The Dabbawala organization has been providing tiffin services in Mumbai since 1890.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said seat-sharing talks were underway within Mahayuti and the deadlock will be done away with soon.

"Very positive discussions are underway regarding seat-sharing (within Mahayuti alliance). I am hopeful that this deadlock will be resolved soon. The alliance will definitely happen, and there will be no obstacles whatsoever," he said.

Uddhav's Sena, MNS announce coalition

Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have announced that they will join forces for the upcoming civic elections. The cousins held a 16-minute joint press conference at a hotel in Worli on December 25 to announce their alliance.

Speaking about the alliance, Raj Thackeray said he would always prioritise the interests of Maharashtra.

"Maharashtra was waiting for this day for a long time. I declare today that Shiv Sena and MNS are united," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray urged the Marathi community to remain united, claiming that the BJP had previously tried to create divisions within the community.

"During the assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party engaged in negative campaigning. With the slogan 'If we divide, we will be cut,' an attempt was made to sow discord among the Marathi people. Now, if a mistake has been made, its consequences will be serious. If division happens again, we will be finished. Therefore, the Marathi people should not break, should not divide," Uddhav said.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, will be held on January 15 and votes will be counted on January 16.