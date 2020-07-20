Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Today is going to be a big day in world's fight against coronavirus pandemic as scientists at Oxford University are going to come out with the results of their phase three of human trials. The world has made some significant development in terms of finding a solution to this pandemic. The prestigious Oxford University scientists and researchers have successfully conducted the human trials of coronavirus vaccine and they are going to announce the results today. Earlier, reports said that Oxford researchers were confident of getting the vaccine ready by September this year. Oxford's coronavirus vaccine will be produced by AstraZeneca. In India, pharma company Bharat Biotech is also beginning the human trials at AIIMS. The project is being monitored by ICMR.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in India has seen a dramatic rise in the past few days. States like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Bihar have shown steep rise in numbers with total number of COVID-19 positive cases in country nearing 11-lakh mark. The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 14.6 million, including more than 6 lakh deaths. More than 8,735,158 patients are reported to have recovered.

Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga and much more in India and worldwide.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage