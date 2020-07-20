Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Monday, July 20, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2020 8:54 IST
Today is going to be a big day in world's fight against coronavirus pandemic as scientists at Oxford University are going to come out with the results of their phase three of human trials. The world has made some significant development in terms of finding a solution to this pandemic. The prestigious Oxford University scientists and researchers have successfully conducted the human trials of coronavirus vaccine and they are going to announce the results today. Earlier, reports said that Oxford researchers were confident of getting the vaccine ready by September this year. Oxford's coronavirus vaccine will be produced by AstraZeneca. In India, pharma company Bharat Biotech is also beginning the human trials at AIIMS. The project is being monitored by ICMR. 

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in India has seen a dramatic rise in the past few days. States like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Bihar have shown steep rise in numbers with total number of COVID-19 positive cases in country nearing 11-lakh mark. The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 14.6 million, including more than 6 lakh deaths. More than 8,735,158 patients are reported to have recovered.

Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga and much more in India and worldwide.

  • Jul 20, 2020 8:54 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Hemorrhage and shock due to ante-mortem firearm injuries, reveals Vikas Dubey's postmortem report

    Postmortem report of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey states 'hemorrhage and shock due to ante-mortem firearm injuries' as the cause of his death. He was wanted in Kanpur Encounter case and was killed in a Police encounter on July 10th.

  • Jul 20, 2020 8:52 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine's Early-stage trial data out today

    Critical early-stage human trial data on Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine will be published today, according to the Lancet medical journal

  • Jul 20, 2020 8:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Covaxin trial begins at AIIMS-Delhi

    India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin got a nod from the AIIMS Ethics Committee on Saturday to start human trials from Monday. AIIMS-Delhi is among the 12 sites selected by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting phase I and II human trials of Covaxin. In phase I, the vaccine would be tested on 375 volunteers and a maximum of 100 of them would be from AIIMS.

  • Jul 20, 2020 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev shows how to build 6 pack abs with yoga and exercise | LIVE

    Yoga guru Swami Ramdev reveals how to build 6 pack abs with yoga and exercise | Watch Now

     

  • Jul 20, 2020 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    UAE launches its first mission to Mars

    The United Arab Emirates says its space probe is functioning & sending signals after launch as it heads toward Mars. United Arab Emirates (UAE) launches its first mission to Mars, the 'Hope Mars Mission' from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center

  • Jul 20, 2020 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 14.4 million, death toll crosses 6.04 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter ​​@sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 14.4 million, including more than 604,000 fatalities. More than 8,611,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA     3,833,271
    India    1,077,864
    Russia     765,437
    South Africa    350,879
    Peru     349,500

