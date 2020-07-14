Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Tuesday, July 14, 2020
     
India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 14, 2020 9:08 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 11.7 million, including more than 540,000 fatalities. More than 6,641,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

Live updates :Breaking news, July 14

  • Jul 14, 2020 9:08 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus cases in Delhi

    Delhi recorded 1,246 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the city's tally to over 1.13 lakh, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 3,411

  • Jul 14, 2020 9:07 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Google, Facebook, Microsoft, other tech companies join lawsuit against new student visa rule

    More than a dozen top American technology companies, including Google, Facebook and Microsoft, on Monday joined a lawsuit filed by the Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) latest rule that bars international students from staying in the United States unless they attend at least one in-person course.

  • Jul 14, 2020 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to cure hypertension, sugar

    Yoga guru Swami Ramdev to reveal yoga asanas for hypertension, sugar and heart patients | WATCH NOW

  • Jul 14, 2020 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    BJP calls 12-hour 'bandh' in districts of North Bengal

    BJP has called 12-hour 'bandh' in the districts of North Bengal today to protest over the death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray, whose body was found hanging in Bindal near his village home. Visuals from Siliguri and Raiganj.

     

  • Jul 14, 2020 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 13.2 million, death toll crosses 5.74 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter ​​@sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 13.2 million, including more than 574,000 fatalities. More than 7,691,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA 3,413,995
    Brazil 1,866,176
    India 879,466
    Russia 727,162
    Peru 326,326
    Chile 315,041

