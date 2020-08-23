Sunday, August 23, 2020
     
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across country remain a low-key affair | LIVE
New Delhi Updated on: August 23, 2020 9:38 IST
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Govinda poses after offering
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Govinda poses after offering prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug 22, 2020.

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 23.3 million, including more than 808,000 fatalities. More than 15,898,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. Russia became the first country to register the world's first coronavirus vaccine. President Vladimir Putin himself endorsed the vaccine and said that the vaccine was safe to use and that one of his daughters had already been vaccinated.

  • Aug 23, 2020 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Light intensity rain would occur over several parts of Delhi-NCR: IMD

    Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Greater Noida, Noida, Dadri during next 2 hours

  • Aug 23, 2020 9:37 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus cases in India

    India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 30 lakh mark with 69,239 fresh cases and 912 deaths in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 case tally in the country rises to 30,44,941 including 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 cured/discharged/migrated and 56,706  deaths

  • Aug 23, 2020 9:17 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Weekend lockdown being observed in Prayagraj, to curb the spread of COVID-19

  • Aug 23, 2020 9:11 AM (IST) Posted by Himanshu Shekhar

    Lord Ganesha idol placed at Vadodra's Lakshmi Vilas Palace on Ganesh Chaturthi

    Gujarat: An idol of Lord Ganesha was placed at Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara on Ganesha Chaturthi festival. 

  • Aug 23, 2020 8:58 AM (IST) Posted by Himanshu Shekhar

    Ganesh Chaturthi: Prayers being offered in Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, low-key affair otherwise

    Mumbai: Morning 'aarti' and prayers were being performed at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The 10-day Ganesh festival began on Saturday under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, with devotees restricting celebrations to their homes and using online platforms to get 'darshan' of the Lord at temples, amid strict COVID-19 restrictions imposed by governments.

    The festival, which begins with grand processions and collective prayers at decked up pandals, this year lacked its usual pomp and show, with the Centre and state governments restricting mass gatherings and movement in the wake of the pandemic.

    Only a limited number of people wearing face masks and gloves, and maintaining social distancing installed Ganesha idols at temples, with devotees watching the process online.

    (PTI Inputs)

     

  • Aug 23, 2020 8:34 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    May you overcome all obstacles: Joe Biden wishes Indians on Ganesh Chaturthi

    Joe Biden wished all the Indian in US and around the globe Ganesh Chaturthi. 

  • Aug 23, 2020 8:29 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh tests COVID-19 positive

    Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh says, he has tested positive for COVID-19

  • Aug 23, 2020 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asana to boost immunity

    Yog Guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas to boost immunity | WATCH NOW

     

  • Aug 23, 2020 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning 'aarti' and prayers being performed at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple

    Maharashtra: Morning 'aarti' and prayers being performed at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

  • Aug 23, 2020 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 23.3 million, death toll crosses 8.08 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 23.3 million, including more than 808,000 fatalities. More than 15,898,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • USA 5,655,974
    • Brazil 3,411,872
    • India 2,766,626
    • Russia 932,493
    • South Africa 592,144

